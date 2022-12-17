Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Kansas State

Current Records: Nebraska 6-5; Kansas State 9-1

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will square off against the Kansas State Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at T-Mobile Center. K-State will be strutting in after a win while the Cornhuskers will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for Nebraska as they fell 65-62 to the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday. That makes it the first time this season Nebraska has let down their home crowd. One thing holding Nebraska back was the mediocre play of guard Sam Griesel, who did not have his best game: he played for 38 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, K-State was fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Incarnate Word Cardinals 98-50 at home. The Wildcats got double-digit scores from seven players: forward Keyontae Johnson (18), forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (15), guard Desi Sills (14), forward David N'Guessan (12), guard Markquis Nowell (10), guard Cam Carter (10), and guard Dorian Finister (10).

The Cornhuskers are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Nebraska's defeat took them down to 6-5 while Kansas State's victory pulled them up to 9-1. In their win, K-State relied heavily on Keyontae Johnson, who had 18 points and five assists. Nebraska will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.