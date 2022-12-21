Who's Playing

Radford @ Kansas State

Current Records: Radford 6-6; Kansas State 10-1

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders' road trip will continue as they head to Fred Bramlage Coliseum at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Kansas State Wildcats. K-State should still be riding high after a win, while the Highlanders will be looking to get back in the win column.

Radford was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 67-65 to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

Meanwhile, the Nebraska Cornhuskers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. K-State captured a comfortable 71-56 victory. Four players on K-State scored in the double digits: forward Keyontae Johnson (23), forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (15), guard Markquis Nowell (13), and guard Cam Carter (10).

Radford's defeat took them down to 6-6 while Kansas State's victory pulled them up to 10-1. Keyontae Johnson will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Radford's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.