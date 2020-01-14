Watch Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ Kansas State

Current Records: Texas Tech 10-5; Kansas State 7-8

What to Know

The #23 Texas Tech Red Raiders will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Fred Bramlage Coliseum at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

Texas Tech received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 66-54 to the West Virginia Mountaineers. G Jahmi'us Ramsey wasn't much of a difference maker for the Red Raiders and finished with only eight points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- the Texas Longhorns prevailed over the Kansas State Wildcats 64-50 on Saturday. The top scorer for K-State was G Cartier Diarra (14 points).

Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

The losses put Texas Tech at 10-5 and K-State at 7-8. The Red Raiders are 1-3 after losses this season, K-State 3-4.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 123

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas Tech have won five out of their last eight games against Kansas State.