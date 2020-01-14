Watch Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Kansas State vs. Texas Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ Kansas State
Current Records: Texas Tech 10-5; Kansas State 7-8
What to Know
The #23 Texas Tech Red Raiders will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Fred Bramlage Coliseum at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.
Texas Tech received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 66-54 to the West Virginia Mountaineers. G Jahmi'us Ramsey wasn't much of a difference maker for the Red Raiders and finished with only eight points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- the Texas Longhorns prevailed over the Kansas State Wildcats 64-50 on Saturday. The top scorer for K-State was G Cartier Diarra (14 points).
Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
The losses put Texas Tech at 10-5 and K-State at 7-8. The Red Raiders are 1-3 after losses this season, K-State 3-4.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Red Raiders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 123
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas Tech have won five out of their last eight games against Kansas State.
- Jan 22, 2019 - Kansas State 58 vs. Texas Tech 45
- Jan 05, 2019 - Texas Tech 63 vs. Kansas State 57
- Feb 10, 2018 - Texas Tech 66 vs. Kansas State 47
- Jan 06, 2018 - Texas Tech 74 vs. Kansas State 58
- Mar 04, 2017 - Kansas State 61 vs. Texas Tech 48
- Jan 10, 2017 - Texas Tech 66 vs. Kansas State 65
- Mar 05, 2016 - Texas Tech 80 vs. Kansas State 71
- Jan 12, 2016 - Kansas State 83 vs. Texas Tech 70
