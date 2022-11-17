Who's Playing

UMKC @ Kansas State

Current Records: UMKC 1-3; Kansas State 2-0

What to Know

The UMKC Kangaroos will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

UMKC was fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Calvary Warriors 113-54 at home.

Meanwhile, K-State beat the California Golden Bears 63-54 this past Friday. The Wildcats relied on the efforts of forward Keyontae Johnson, who had 16 points in addition to nine rebounds, and guard Markquis Nowell, who had 13 points and seven assists.

The wins brought the Kangaroos up to 1-3 and K-State to 2-0. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UMKC is 350th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 10.5 on average. But K-State ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 13.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas State have won both of the games they've played against UMKC in the last eight years.