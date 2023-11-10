Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Bellarmine 0-1, Kansas State 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats will be playing at home against the Bellarmine Knights at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Kansas State on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 82-69 to the Trojans. Kansas State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 20.7% worse than the opposition.

Tylor Perry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 22 points along with 6 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals. Less helpful for Kansas State was Arthur Kaluma's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Kansas State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as USC only pulled down ten.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 91-57 loss at the hands of the Huskies on Monday.

The Wildcats' defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Knights, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.