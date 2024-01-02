Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Chicago State 7-12, Kansas State 9-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats will be playing in front of their home fans against the Chicago State Cougars at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Kansas State will be strutting in after a victory while Chicago State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Thursday, the Wildcats earned a 69-60 win over the Shockers.

Kansas State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was David N'Guessan, who scored 13 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points N'Guessan has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Tylor Perry, who scored 17 points along with five assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, Chicago State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 70-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Blue Demons. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Chicago State in their matchups with DePaul: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite the loss, Chicago State got a solid performance out of Brent Davis, who scored 15 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Davis has scored all season.

Even though they lost, Chicago State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Wildcats have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season. As for the Cougars, they bumped their record down to 7-12 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Kansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9 rebounds per game. Given Kansas State's sizeable advantage in that area, Chicago State will need to find a way to close that gap.