Who's Playing

George Wash. Revolutionaries @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: George Wash. 4-0, Kansas State 3-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Kansas State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the George Wash. Revolutionaries at 8:00 p.m. ET at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, Kansas State strolled past Miss Valley State with points to spare, taking the game 74-56.

Ugonna Onyenso and David N'Guessan were among the main playmakers for Kansas State as the former went 6 for 7 en route to 16 points and the latter had ten points plus five rebounds. Onyenso had some trouble finding his footing against LSU last Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Kansas State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, George Wash. came tearing into Monday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. Everything went their way against the Highlanders as they made off with an 84-64 win. The Revolutionaries were heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

George Wash. can attribute much of their success to Darren Buchanan Jr., who went 8 for 13 en route to 20 points plus six assists and four steals, and Rafael Castro, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance gave Buchanan Jr. a new career-high in assists.

Kansas State's victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for George Wash., they pushed their record up to 4-0 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kansas State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like George Wash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kansas State beat George Wash. 67-59 in their previous matchup back in November of 2017. Does Kansas State have another victory up their sleeve, or will George Wash. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Kansas State is a big 8.5-point favorite against George Wash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Kansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.