Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Iowa State 24-6, Kansas State 17-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Iowa State and Kansas State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. Iowa State is coming into the contest hot, having won their last four games.

On Wednesday, the Cyclones beat the Cougars 68-63. Iowa State was down 46-32 with 15:56 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy five-point victory.

Among those leading the charge was Tamin Lipsey, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and five steals. He didn't help Iowa State's cause all that much against UCF on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Curtis Jones, who scored 18 points.

Kansas State lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on on Tuesday was a bit more commanding. They suffered a grim 90-68 defeat to the Jayhawks. Kansas State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Kansas State had strong showings from Will McNair Jr., who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds, and Dai Dai Ames, who scored ten points. Ames didn't help Kansas State's cause all that much against Cincinnati on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Less helpful for Kansas State was Tylor Perry's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Kansas State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Cyclones pushed their record up to 24-6 with that victory, which was their 18th straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.7 points per game. As for the Wildcats, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-13 record this season.

Iowa State beat Kansas State 78-67 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iowa State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Kansas State and Iowa State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.