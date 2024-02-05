Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Kansas 18-4, Kansas State 14-8

What to Know

Kansas has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Bramlage Coliseum. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Kansas will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 32.7% better than the opposition, a fact Kansas proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 78-65.

Kansas got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Johnny Furphy out in front who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Hunter Dickinson, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kansas State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Cowboys by a score of 75-72. Kansas State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Cam Carter put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points along with five assists and three steals. He didn't help Kansas State's cause all that much against the Sooners on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Will McNair Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Jayhawks pushed their record up to 18-4 with that victory, which was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.1 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kansas beat the Wildcats 90-78 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Kansas is a 5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Kansas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.