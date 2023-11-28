Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Oral Roberts 2-3, Kansas State 4-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $4.19

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Kansas State Wildcats at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Golden Eagles narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Tigers 65-63.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Kansas State was far and away the favorite against Cent. Arkansas. The Wildcats simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat the Bears 100-56 at home. The over/under was set at 155.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Arthur Kaluma was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 20 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was David N'Guessan, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 2-3. As for the Wildcats, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-2.

Oral Roberts is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oral Roberts have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Kansas State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

Kansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.