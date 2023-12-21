Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Wichita State 8-3, Kansas State 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats will take on the Wichita State Shockers in a holiday battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at at T-Mobile Center. Coming off a loss in a game Kansas State was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Kansas State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 62-46 bruising from the Cornhuskers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Kansas State has scored all season.

Macaleab Rich put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored seven points along with nine rebounds. Less helpful for Kansas State was Arthur Kaluma's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Shockers slipped by the Salukis 69-68 on Saturday.

Colby Rogers was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 20 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Xavier Bell, who scored 20 points.

The Wildcats' defeat ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-3. As for the Shockers, their victory was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wichita State (currently ranked fourth in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kansas State was able to grind out a solid win over Wichita State in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 55-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Kansas State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Wichita State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Kansas State has won both of the games they've played against Wichita State in the last 2 years.