WATCH: Kansas State's Bruce Weber slams clipboard in frustration, accidentally hits player
Weber was fuming after his Wildcats fell behind by 20 points midway through the second half vs. Loyola-Chicago
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
No one saw coming what No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago would do to No. 9 seed Kansas State in the Elite Eight on Saturday, and that goes double for Wildcats coach Bruce Weber.
After Loyola gained a 20-point cushion over his team midway through the second half, the veteran coach tried anything -- including a classic clipboard toss -- to get his squad to wake up and make a run at making things competitive. Only problem is the clipboard bounced off the court and caught one of his players directly on the arm.
If Weber was attempting to break the clipboard, that, too, was an unmitigated disaster -- just as Kansas State's effort against the Ramblers was as the Wildcats lost 78-62.
-
Twitter reacts to Loyola's Final Four
Everyone expected Loyola-Chicago to be the first team in right?
-
Falcons make pitch to Sister Jean
The Falcons have had some bad bounces, and could use a good luck charm like Sister Jean in...
-
Loyola, Sister Jean headed to Final Four
Sister Jean, Porter Moser and the Ramblers are headed to San Antonio after defeating Kansas...
-
Check out these 'Air Sister Jeans'
The Ramblers team chaplain even has her own personalized Nikes
-
March Madness: Elite Eight live updates
Loyola--Chicago is headed to the Final Four
-
Zags will make conference decision soon
The Bulldogs may be playing in the Mountain West as soon as the 2018-19 season