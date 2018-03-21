Watch Kansas vs. Clemson online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

Kansas and Clemson survived the madness of the first few rounds, with the Jayhawks defeating Penn and Seton Hall and the Tigers beating New Mexico State and Auburn. Clemson looked completely dominant in its game against the (other) Tigers, dropping 84 points. Kansas, meanwhile, had to survive a tough Seton Hall team, and is trying to show that it is impervious to the absolute chaos of March. It will need more out of Devonte Graham moving forward, but Kansas has the depth to match its star play.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 5 seed Clemson

Clemson absolutely obliterated Auburn on Sunday, in an 84-53 rout that would have made the UConn Lady Huskies blush. Three of its five starters were above 15 points, and it kept raining down on Auburn. You have to be tough to play basketball in the ACC, and Clemson proved it's just that. It beat sleeper pick New Mexico State by 11 as well, showing that its tournament appearance and seed is no fluke -- Clemson is here with a chip on its shoulder.

About No. 1 seed Kansas

What can you really say about a Bill Self-coached Kansas team. It didn't play its best against Penn and it barely survived Seton Hall, but Kansas has a bulletproof aura about it this season. Even with Devonte Graham struggling against Seton Hall, Malik Newman was there to pick up the slack, dropping 28 points in an 83-79 win. Kansas is one of two No. 1 seeds remaining, and it isn't looking to be the next man out.

Viewing Information

When : Friday, March 23 at 7:07 p.m. ET

: Friday, March 23 at 7:07 p.m. ET Where : CenturyLink Center -- Omaha, Nebraska



: CenturyLink Center -- Omaha, Nebraska TV : CBS



: CBS Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) App: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

