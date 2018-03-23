Watch Kansas vs. Clemson online: Live March Madness updates, free stream, score
If we've learned one thing about this year's March Madness, it's that No. 1 seeds aren't safe
Kansas and Clemson survived the madness of the first few rounds, with the Jayhawks defeating Penn and Seton Hall and the Tigers beating New Mexico State and Auburn. Clemson looked completely dominant in its game against the (other) Tigers, dropping 84 points. Kansas, meanwhile, had to survive a tough Seton Hall team, and is trying to show that it is impervious to the absolute chaos of March. It will need more out of Devonte Graham moving forward, but Kansas has the depth to match its star play.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game, as well as our live blog.
Click here to follow our LIVE bracket
Viewing Information
- When: Friday, March 23 at 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: CenturyLink Center -- Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- App: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Kansas vs. Clemson live blog
Thanks for tuning in!
-
Duke vs. Syracuse preview
The second-seeded Blue Devils face No. 11 seed Syracuse in the Sweet 16
-
Sister Jean gets her own bobblehead
Sister Jean is the driving spiritual force behind Loyola and its Elite Eight run
-
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Your current bracket is busted. Print a new one here after all of the upsets so far
-
Villanova vs. West Virginia preview
The Mountaineers face their toughest test yet against No. 1 seed Villanova
-
March Madness: Sweet 16 live updates
The Elite Eight field will be set by the end of the night
-
Watch, stream NCAA Tournament games
We've reached the Sweet 16, so make sure you know how to watch online