Watch Kansas vs. Clemson online: Live March Madness updates, free stream, score

Kansas and Clemson survived the madness of the first few rounds, with the Jayhawks defeating Penn and Seton Hall and the Tigers beating New Mexico State and Auburn. Clemson looked completely dominant in its game against the (other) Tigers, dropping 84 points. Kansas, meanwhile, had to survive a tough Seton Hall team, and is trying to show that it is impervious to the absolute chaos of March. It will need more out of Devonte Graham moving forward, but Kansas has the depth to match its star play.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game, as well as our live blog.

Click here to follow our LIVE bracket

Viewing Information

When : Friday, March 23 at 7:07 p.m. ET

: Friday, March 23 at 7:07 p.m. ET Where : CenturyLink Center -- Omaha, Nebraska



: CenturyLink Center -- Omaha, Nebraska TV : CBS



: CBS Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) App: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Kansas vs. Clemson live blog

Thanks for tuning in!