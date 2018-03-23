Watch Kansas vs. Clemson online: Live March Madness updates, free stream, score

If we've learned one thing about this year's March Madness, it's that No. 1 seeds aren't safe

Kansas and Clemson survived the madness of the first few rounds, with the Jayhawks defeating Penn and Seton Hall and the Tigers beating New Mexico State and Auburn. Clemson looked completely dominant in its game against the (other) Tigers, dropping 84 points. Kansas, meanwhile, had to survive a tough Seton Hall team, and is trying to show that it is impervious to the absolute chaos of March. It will need more out of Devonte Graham moving forward, but Kansas has the depth to match its star play.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game, as well as our live blog.

Viewing Information

Kansas vs. Clemson live blog

