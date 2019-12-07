Watch Kansas vs. Colorado: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Kansas vs. Colorado basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 2 Kansas (home) vs. No. 20 Colorado (away)
Current Records: Kansas 6-1; Colorado 7-0
What to Know
The #20 Colorado Buffaloes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #2 Kansas Jayhawks at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Buffaloes took down the Loyola Marymount Lions 76-64. Colorado's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G McKinley Wright IV led the charge as he had 16 points and five assists in addition to six boards.
As for Kansas, Kansas can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (23) and won 90-84 over the Dayton Flyers. The Jayhawks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Devon Dotson, who had 31 points along with six rebounds and five steals, and C Udoka Azubuike, who had 29 points along with four blocks.
Colorado isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Their wins bumped Colorado to 7-0 and Kansas to 6-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Buffaloes and the Jayhawks clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
