Watch Kansas vs. Colorado: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Kansas vs. Colorado basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 2 Kansas (home) vs. No. 20 Colorado (away)
Current Records: Kansas 6-1; Colorado 7-0
What to Know
The #20 Colorado Buffaloes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #2 Kansas Jayhawks at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, Colorado took down the Loyola Marymount Lions 76-64. The Buffaloes' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G McKinley Wright IV led the charge as he had 16 points and five assists along with six boards.
As for Kansas, the Jayhawks can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They also played a game with a lot of turnovers (23) and won 90-84 over the Dayton Flyers. Kansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Devon Dotson, who had 31 points in addition to six rebounds and five steals, and C Udoka Azubuike, who had 29 points in addition to four blocks.
Their wins bumped Colorado to 7-0 and Kansas to 6-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Louisville vs. Pitt odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Louisville vs. Pittsburgh game 10,000...
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech game 10,000...
-
UK to host UK and Michigan in 2020
The UK will play host to UK and Michigan in 2020
-
Power rankings: Ohio State No. 2
The debut version of the 2019-20 college hoops power rankings also features DePaul in the top...
-
Top 25 And 1: DePaul cracks rankings
The Blue Demons are 9-0 for the first time since the 1986-87 season
-
Big Ten/ACC Challenge scores, results
The Big Ten toppled the ACC outright for the first time since the 2015 season
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans