Watch Kansas vs. Colorado: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 2 Kansas (home) vs. No. 20 Colorado (away)

Current Records: Kansas 6-1; Colorado 7-0

What to Know

The #20 Colorado Buffaloes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #2 Kansas Jayhawks at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, Colorado took down the Loyola Marymount Lions 76-64. The Buffaloes' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G McKinley Wright IV led the charge as he had 16 points and five assists along with six boards.

As for Kansas, the Jayhawks can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They also played a game with a lot of turnovers (23) and won 90-84 over the Dayton Flyers. Kansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Devon Dotson, who had 31 points in addition to six rebounds and five steals, and C Udoka Azubuike, who had 29 points in addition to four blocks.

Their wins bumped Colorado to 7-0 and Kansas to 6-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN2

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.