Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Kansas

Current Records: Iowa State 13-2; Kansas 15-1

What to Know

The #14 Iowa State Cyclones haven't won a game against the #2 Kansas Jayhawks since March 16 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Iowa State and the Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Cyclones proved too difficult a challenge. Iowa State put a hurting on the Red Raiders at home to the tune of 84-50. Among those leading the charge for Iowa State was guard Gabe Kalscheur, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 25 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Tuesday the Jayhawks sidestepped the Oklahoma Sooners for a 79-75 win. Kansas can attribute much of their success to forward KJ Adams Jr., who had 22 points along with six boards.

Iowa State is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Cyclones are now 13-2 while Kansas sits at 15-1. Iowa State is 10-2 after wins this year, Kansas 13-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $108.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Iowa State.