Watch Kansas vs. Iowa State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Kansas

Current Records: Iowa State 11-14; Kansas 22-3

What to Know

The #3 Kansas Jayhawks and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is coming into the contest hot, having won ten in a row.

Kansas had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma Sooners this past Saturday, taking their game 87-70. The Jayhawks can attribute much of their success to guard Marcus Garrett, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points, seven dimes and five boards. This also makes it four games in a row in which Garrett has had at least three steals. Garrett's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Iowa State took their matchup against the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday by a conclusive 81-52 score. The oddsmakers were on the Cyclones' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds.

The wins brought Kansas up to 22-3 and Iowa State to 11-14. Kansas is 19-2 after wins this season, Iowa State 2-8.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 16-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Kansas have won six out of their last ten games against Iowa State.