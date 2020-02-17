Watch Kansas vs. Iowa State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Kansas vs. Iowa State basketball game
Who's Playing
Iowa State @ Kansas
Current Records: Iowa State 11-14; Kansas 22-3
What to Know
The #3 Kansas Jayhawks and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is coming into the contest hot, having won ten in a row.
Kansas had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma Sooners this past Saturday, taking their game 87-70. The Jayhawks can attribute much of their success to guard Marcus Garrett, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points, seven dimes and five boards. This also makes it four games in a row in which Garrett has had at least three steals. Garrett's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Iowa State took their matchup against the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday by a conclusive 81-52 score. The oddsmakers were on the Cyclones' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds.
The wins brought Kansas up to 22-3 and Iowa State to 11-14. Kansas is 19-2 after wins this season, Iowa State 2-8.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 16-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 15.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas have won six out of their last ten games against Iowa State.
- Jan 08, 2020 - Kansas 79 vs. Iowa State 53
- Mar 16, 2019 - Iowa State 78 vs. Kansas 66
- Jan 21, 2019 - Kansas 80 vs. Iowa State 76
- Jan 05, 2019 - Iowa State 77 vs. Kansas 60
- Feb 13, 2018 - Kansas 83 vs. Iowa State 77
- Jan 09, 2018 - Kansas 83 vs. Iowa State 78
- Feb 04, 2017 - Iowa State 92 vs. Kansas 89
- Jan 16, 2017 - Kansas 76 vs. Iowa State 72
- Mar 05, 2016 - Kansas 85 vs. Iowa State 78
- Jan 25, 2016 - Iowa State 85 vs. Kansas 72
-
