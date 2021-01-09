Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Kansas

Current Records: Oklahoma 6-3; Kansas 9-2

What to Know

The #6 Kansas Jayhawks are 8-2 against the Oklahoma Sooners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Jayhawks and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas won both of their matches against Oklahoma last season (66-52 and 87-70) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Kansas made easy work of the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday and carried off a 93-64 win. Five players on Kansas scored in the double digits: Forward David McCormack (20), Guard Ochai Agbaji (19), Forward Jalen Wilson (16), Guard Tristan Enaruna (12), and Guard Christian Braun (10).

Meanwhile, the game between the Sooners and the Baylor Bears on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Oklahoma falling 76-61 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Austin Reaves put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.

The Jayhawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Kansas, who are 5-5 against the spread.

Kansas' victory lifted them to 9-2 while Oklahoma's defeat dropped them down to 6-3. On Tuesday Kansas relied heavily on David McCormack, who had 20 points along with eight boards. It will be up to Oklahoma's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jayhawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Kansas have won eight out of their last ten games against Oklahoma.