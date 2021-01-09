Who's Playing
Oklahoma @ Kansas
Current Records: Oklahoma 6-3; Kansas 9-2
What to Know
The #6 Kansas Jayhawks are 8-2 against the Oklahoma Sooners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Jayhawks and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas won both of their matches against Oklahoma last season (66-52 and 87-70) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Kansas made easy work of the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday and carried off a 93-64 win. Five players on Kansas scored in the double digits: Forward David McCormack (20), Guard Ochai Agbaji (19), Forward Jalen Wilson (16), Guard Tristan Enaruna (12), and Guard Christian Braun (10).
Meanwhile, the game between the Sooners and the Baylor Bears on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Oklahoma falling 76-61 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Austin Reaves put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.
The Jayhawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Kansas, who are 5-5 against the spread.
Kansas' victory lifted them to 9-2 while Oklahoma's defeat dropped them down to 6-3. On Tuesday Kansas relied heavily on David McCormack, who had 20 points along with eight boards. It will be up to Oklahoma's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jayhawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas have won eight out of their last ten games against Oklahoma.
- Feb 15, 2020 - Kansas 87 vs. Oklahoma 70
- Jan 14, 2020 - Kansas 66 vs. Oklahoma 52
- Mar 05, 2019 - Oklahoma 81 vs. Kansas 68
- Jan 02, 2019 - Kansas 70 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Feb 19, 2018 - Kansas 104 vs. Oklahoma 74
- Jan 23, 2018 - Oklahoma 85 vs. Kansas 80
- Feb 27, 2017 - Kansas 73 vs. Oklahoma 63
- Jan 10, 2017 - Kansas 81 vs. Oklahoma 70
- Feb 13, 2016 - Kansas 76 vs. Oklahoma 72
- Jan 04, 2016 - Kansas 109 vs. Oklahoma 106