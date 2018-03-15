Watch Kansas vs. Seton Hall online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date
The Jayhawks survived a brief scare from No. 16 seed Penn to get into the Round of 32 on Saturday
No. 1 seed Kansas will face No. 8 seed Seton Hall on Saturday in the second round of the Big Dance after both squads handled their respective opponents in their tourney openers on Thursday.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.
About No. 1 seed Kansas
There was a ton of buzz about No. 16 seed Penn as a trendy upset pick to knock off the Big 12-winning Jayhawks, despite the fact that the feat has never been accomplished. Kansas proved those predictions were foolish by taking out the Quakers 76-60 in the opening round on Thursday.
About No. 8 seed Seton Hall
Seton Hall didn't blow out NC State, but the Pirates looked calm and confident in taking the Wolfpack wire-to-wire in an impressive 94-83 win. The Pirates overcame 36 points from NC State's Al Freeman by getting balanced production from Desi Rodriguez, Myles Powell and Khadeen Carrington, the dangerous trio who put up 65 combined points.
Viewing Information
- Location: Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
- Dates: Saturday, March 17
- TV: TBD
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
