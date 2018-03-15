Watch Kansas vs. Seton Hall online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

No. 1 seed Kansas will face No. 8 seed Seton Hall on Saturday in the second round of the Big Dance after both squads handled their respective opponents in their tourney openers on Thursday.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 1 seed Kansas



There was a ton of buzz about No. 16 seed Penn as a trendy upset pick to knock off the Big 12-winning Jayhawks, despite the fact that the feat has never been accomplished. Kansas proved those predictions were foolish by taking out the Quakers 76-60 in the opening round on Thursday.

About No. 8 seed Seton Hall



Seton Hall didn't blow out NC State, but the Pirates looked calm and confident in taking the Wolfpack wire-to-wire in an impressive 94-83 win. The Pirates overcame 36 points from NC State's Al Freeman by getting balanced production from Desi Rodriguez, Myles Powell and Khadeen Carrington, the dangerous trio who put up 65 combined points.

Viewing Information

Location : Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

: Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas Dates : Saturday, March 17



: Saturday, March 17 TV : TBD



: TBD Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

