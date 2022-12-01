Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ No. 9 Kansas

Current Records: Seton Hall 4-3; Kansas 7-1

What to Know

The #9 Kansas Jayhawks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Seton Hall Pirates at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 1 at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Kansas took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging an 87-55 victory over the Texas Southern Tigers. Kansas got double-digit scores from five players: forward Jalen Wilson (22), guard MJ Rice (19), guard Gradey Dick (15), guard Joseph Yesufu (14), and forward KJ Adams Jr. (10). Rice hadn't helped his team much against the Tennessee Volunteers last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. MJ Rice's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 60-55 to the Siena Saints. The top scorers for Seton Hall were guard Al-Amir Dawes (15 points) and forward Tyrese Samuel (14 points).

Kansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Monday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Kansas' win lifted them to 7-1 while Seton Hall's loss dropped them down to 4-3. Jalen Wilson will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 22 points, six dimes and five rebounds on Monday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Seton Hall's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.