Watch Kansas vs. Tennessee: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Kansas
Current Records: Tennessee 12-6; Kansas 15-3
What to Know
The #3 Kansas Jayhawks will stay at home another game and welcome the Tennessee Volunteers at 4 p.m. ET this evening at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.
Everything went Kansas' way against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday as they made off with an 81-60 victory. Kansas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Devon Dotson led the charge as he had 18 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Tennessee made easy work of the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday and carried off a 73-48 win. It was another big night for forward John Fulkerson, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten boards.
The Jayhawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Jayhawks to 15-3 and Tennessee to 12-6. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 126
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.
- Nov 23, 2018 - Kansas 87 vs. Tennessee 81
-
