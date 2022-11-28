Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ No. 3 Kansas

Current Records: Texas Southern 1-6; Kansas 6-1

What to Know

The #3 Kansas Jayhawks will square off against the Texas Southern Tigers at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Allen Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

This past Friday, Kansas lost to the Tennessee Volunteers by a decisive 64-50 margin. The top scorers for the Jayhawks were forward Jalen Wilson (14 points) and guard Joseph Yesufu (14 points).

Meanwhile, the contest between Texas Southern and the Samford Bulldogs last week was not particularly close, with Texas Southern falling 78-63.

Kansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 23.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Everything went Kansas' way against the Tigers when the two teams previously met in March as they made off with an 83-56 win. The Jayhawks' victory shoved Texas Southern out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 23-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Texas Southern.