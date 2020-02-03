Watch Kansas vs. Texas: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Kansas vs. Texas basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas @ Kansas
Current Records: Texas 14-7; Kansas 18-3
What to Know
The Texas Longhorns and the #3 Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Allen Fieldhouse. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
On Saturday, the Longhorns narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Iowa State Cyclones 72-68. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Four players on Texas scored in the double digits: guard Matt Coleman III (14), forward Jericho Sims (14), guard Courtney Ramey (14), and guard Donovan Williams (13).
Speaking of close games: things were close when Kansas and the Texas Tech Red Raiders clashed on Saturday, but Kansas ultimately edged out the opposition 78-75. Kansas' guard Devon Dotson did his thing and had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.
The Longhorns are now 14-7 while Kansas sits at 18-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.4 on average. But Kansas is even better: they enter the game with 5.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.80
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 15-point favorite.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas have won nine out of their last ten games against Texas.
- Jan 18, 2020 - Kansas 66 vs. Texas 57
- Mar 14, 2019 - Kansas 65 vs. Texas 57
- Jan 29, 2019 - Texas 73 vs. Kansas 63
- Jan 14, 2019 - Kansas 80 vs. Texas 78
- Feb 26, 2018 - Kansas 80 vs. Texas 70
- Dec 29, 2017 - Kansas 92 vs. Texas 86
- Feb 25, 2017 - Kansas 77 vs. Texas 67
- Jan 21, 2017 - Kansas 79 vs. Texas 67
- Feb 29, 2016 - Kansas 86 vs. Texas 56
- Jan 23, 2016 - Kansas 76 vs. Texas 67
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Baylor vs. K-State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Baylor vs. Kansas State game 10,000...
-
Kansas vs. Texas odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Kansas vs. Texas game 10,000 times.
-
UNC vs. FSU odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's North Carolina vs. Florida State game...
-
Top 25 And 1: Shakeup after upsets
Villanova, Seton Hall and Butler all lost at home as favorites on Saturday
-
Houston player ejected for biting
Jarreau was thrown out the game after replays showed he may have bit a Bearcat
-
College hoops winners and losers
Saturday was a big day for upsets and underdogs in college basketball
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home