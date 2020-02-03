Watch Kansas vs. Texas: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Texas @ Kansas

Current Records: Texas 14-7; Kansas 18-3

What to Know

The Texas Longhorns and the #3 Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Allen Fieldhouse. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

On Saturday, the Longhorns narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Iowa State Cyclones 72-68. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Four players on Texas scored in the double digits: guard Matt Coleman III (14), forward Jericho Sims (14), guard Courtney Ramey (14), and guard Donovan Williams (13).

Speaking of close games: things were close when Kansas and the Texas Tech Red Raiders clashed on Saturday, but Kansas ultimately edged out the opposition 78-75. Kansas' guard Devon Dotson did his thing and had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Longhorns are now 14-7 while Kansas sits at 18-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.4 on average. But Kansas is even better: they enter the game with 5.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.80

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

Kansas have won nine out of their last ten games against Texas.