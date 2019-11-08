Watch Kansas vs. UNC-Green.: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Kansas vs. NC-Greensboro basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 3 Kansas (home) vs. UNC-Green. (away)
Current Records: Kansas 0-1; UNC-Green. 1-0
Last Season Records: Kansas 25-9; UNC-Green. 28-6
What to Know
The NC-Greensboro Spartans have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Kansas Jayhawks at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Allen Fieldhouse. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, UNC-Green. and Kansas will really light up the scoreboard.
The Spartans took care of business in their home opener. They claimed a resounding 83-50 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.
Kansas needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 68-66.
UNC-Green.'s victory lifted them to while Kansas' defeat dropped them down to. We'll see if UNC-Green. can repeat their recent success or if Kansas bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.50
Odds
The Jayhawks are a big 16-point favorite against the Spartans.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 15.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Memphis vs. UIC odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Memphis vs. Illinois-Chicago game 10,000...
-
Top 25 And 1: Auburn faces Davidson
Bob McKillop's Wildcats return the top six scorers from a team that went 14-4 in the A-10 last...
-
Kentucky vs. EKU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Kentucky vs. EKU game 10,000 times.
-
Student chucks ball in half-court shot
Just a bit outside
-
Watch Miami (Ohio) vs. No. 18 DePaul
Watch the matchup between Miami (Ohio) and DePaul
-
Watch No. 15 Texas vs. South Florida
Watch the Longhorns' season opener against the Bulls
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...