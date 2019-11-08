Watch Kansas vs. UNC-Green.: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 3 Kansas (home) vs. UNC-Green. (away)

Current Records: Kansas 0-1; UNC-Green. 1-0

Last Season Records: Kansas 25-9; UNC-Green. 28-6

What to Know

The NC-Greensboro Spartans have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Kansas Jayhawks at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Allen Fieldhouse. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, UNC-Green. and Kansas will really light up the scoreboard.

The Spartans took care of business in their home opener. They claimed a resounding 83-50 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

Kansas needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 68-66.

UNC-Green.'s victory lifted them to while Kansas' defeat dropped them down to. We'll see if UNC-Green. can repeat their recent success or if Kansas bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.50

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 16-point favorite against the Spartans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.