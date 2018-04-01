Watch Kansas vs. Villanova online: Live Final Four 2018 updates, score, free stream, time
The Jayhawks will face Villanova for the right to punch a ticket to the national championship game
The skeptics are calling it the "real national championship." Everyone's calling it a big one. Two heavyweights are meeting in San Antonio for a chance to win a title and continue to decorate their already decorated programs.
It took a career-high 32 points from Malik Newman along with an overtime period, but the Midwest Region's No. 1 seed, Kansas, is has advanced to the Final Four where it will meet Villanova, the No. 1 seed that emerged from the East Region.
While the Jayhawks have been battling -- their last three games were decided by four points -- Villanova has been snoozing. The Wildcats have yet to win by fewer than 12 points in the NCAA Tournament, and have now gone more than a month since last taking a tally in the loss column.
That really tells the story of these teams and their trajectory all season: Villanova has been absolutely dominant for significant stretches this season. Kansas, on the other hand, lost three times at home this season. That's as many as KU has lost at Allen Fieldhouse since the 1998 season. And yet, KU won the league outright by flashing its resiliency on the road.
Now we'll soon learn if that same resiliency that got Kansas to the Final Four will be enough to give Bill Self his second title, or if Jay Wright and Villanova can win its second in three seasons.
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket.
Viewing Information
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
- When: Saturday, March 31 at 8:49 p.m. ET
- TV: TBS
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
