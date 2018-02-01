WATCH: Keenan Evans buzzer-beater lifts Texas Tech over Texas in OT

Keenan Evans' career night against Texas on Wednesday was just enough to power Texas Tech to a 73-71 overtime victory.

The senior logged a career-high 38 points on 13 shots, including a near-perfect 18 of 20 mark from the charity stripe. Fittingly, with the game on the line in the extra period, Evans delivered the final buzzer-beating blow that sent the Longhorns packing.

In a time where the 3-pointer has taken over both the college and the NBA game, Evans was remarkable mostly inside the arc. He attempted just four 3s on the night, instead attacking the rim relentlessly and forcing Texas to stop him. The result led to UT's premier shot-blocker, Mo Bamba, fouling out in 30 minutes of action. His absence drastically impacted how the game unfolded in the waning minutes.

Big picture, this is a massive win for the Red Raiders. After a bumpy stretch of three losses over four games in mid-January, Chris Beard's team has found its way to reel off two straight victories in league play it easily could have lost. Instead, Tech is 6-3 in the Big 12 and tied for second with Oklahoma -- behind Kansas -- in the standings. So a win here absolutely keeps it in the hunt entering February.

Texas, on the other hand, has to be kicking itself after letting this one slip. The Longhorns have stumbled their way through league play and are tracking as a No. 9 seed in Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections — but this one will sting to reflect on if they track closer to the bubble conversation entering March.