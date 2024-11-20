Who's Playing

Abilene Christian Wildcats @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: Abilene Christian 3-1, Kennesaw State 3-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Abilene Christian has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Kennesaw State Owls at 7:00 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Abilene Christian earned a 72-60 win over Texas State.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State strolled past Presbyterian with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 85-67. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Owls.

Simeon Cottle was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 5 for 7 en route to 27 points plus two steals. His morning made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Adrian Wooley, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus three steals.

Abilene Christian's victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for Kennesaw State, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Abilene Christian hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84 points per game. However, it's not like Kennesaw State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 93.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.