Who's Playing
FGCU Eagles @ Kennesaw State Owls
Current Records: FGCU 7-11, Kennesaw State 11-5
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Kennesaw State Owls and the FGCU Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 12th at KSU Convocation Center. The timing is sure in Kennesaw State's favor as the team sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while FGCU has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.
We saw a pretty high 159.5-over/under line set for Kennesaw State's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They strolled past the Hatters with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 88-70. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.4% better than the opposition, as Kennesaw State's was.
Meanwhile, FGCU's game on Wednesday was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of the Royals by a score of 78-75. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for FGCU in their matchups with Queens: they've now lost three in a row.
The Owls have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-11.
As for their game on Friday, Kennesaw State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points.
Kennesaw State skirted past FGCU 65-63 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Will Kennesaw State repeat their success, or does FGCU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Kennesaw State is a solid 7-point favorite against FGCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Owls, as the game opened with the Owls as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 151.5 points.
Series History
FGCU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Kennesaw State.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Kennesaw State 65 vs. FGCU 63
- Feb 16, 2022 - FGCU 82 vs. Kennesaw State 76
- Jan 13, 2022 - Kennesaw State 77 vs. FGCU 53
- Feb 26, 2021 - Kennesaw State 80 vs. FGCU 63
- Feb 13, 2020 - FGCU 70 vs. Kennesaw State 58
- Jan 16, 2020 - FGCU 73 vs. Kennesaw State 51
- Feb 23, 2019 - FGCU 78 vs. Kennesaw State 56
- Jan 19, 2019 - FGCU 72 vs. Kennesaw State 59
- Feb 15, 2018 - Kennesaw State 97 vs. FGCU 93
- Jan 20, 2018 - FGCU 66 vs. Kennesaw State 49