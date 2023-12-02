Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: Georgia State 3-3, Kennesaw State 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will head out on the road to face off against the Kennesaw State Owls at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at KSU Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 93 points the game before, Georgia State faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They fell 65-57 to the 49ers. Georgia State got off to an early lead (up 13 with 5:23 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Kennesaw State and FIU didn't disappoint and broke past the 162.5 point over/under on Sunday. The Owls took a 91-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though they lost, Kennesaw State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as FIU only pulled down eight.

The Panthers' defeat dropped their record down to 3-3. As for the Owls, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-3.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Kennesaw State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kennesaw State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 46.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Kennesaw State is a slight 2-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165 points.

