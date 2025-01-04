Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: Jax. State 8-5, Kennesaw State 8-5

Kennesaw State is preparing for their first Conference USA matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Jax. State Gamecocks will face off at 5:00 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

Kennesaw State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past Brewton-Parker 112-77 on Sunday. With the Owls ahead 57-31 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Kennesaw State was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Jax. State humbled Fort Valley State with a 111-70 smackdown. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Gamecocks.

Kennesaw State pushed their record up to 8-5 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home. As for Jax. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kennesaw State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.1 points per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Kennesaw State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Jax. State.

Kennesaw State is a slight 1-point favorite against Jax. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Kennesaw State and Jax. State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.