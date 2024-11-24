Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: Rutgers 4-0, Kennesaw State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Rutgers has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will venture away from home to challenge the Kennesaw State Owls at 1:00 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. The Scarlet Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.5 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, Rutgers beat Merrimack 74-63.

Rutgers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ace Bailey, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds, and Dylan Harper, who earned 14 points plus eight rebounds and six assists.

Rutgers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State waltzed into their matchup on Wednesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 84-78.

Kennesaw State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Simeon Cottle, who posted 22 points. Cottle's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamil Miller, who went 5 for 6 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds.

Rutgers pushed their record up to 4-0 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Kennesaw State, their win bumped their record up to 4-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Rutgers hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like Kennesaw State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 91.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.