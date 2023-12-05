Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 5-3, Kennesaw State 5-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls will be playing at home against the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at KSU Convocation Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Kennesaw State and Georgia State didn't disappoint and broke past the 161 point over/under on Saturday. The Owls walked away with a 88-77 win over the Panthers.

Meanwhile, UNC-Ash. had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Friday. They put a hurting on the Royals at home to the tune of 97-51. The result was nothing new for UNC-Ash., who have now won three matches by 46 points or more so far this season.

The Owls' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 94.0 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

Going forward, Kennesaw State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kennesaw State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Kennesaw State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UNC-Ash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 3-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165.5 points.

