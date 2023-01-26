Who's Playing
Austin Peay @ Kennesaw State
Current Records: Austin Peay 8-13; Kennesaw State 15-6
What to Know
The Kennesaw State Owls will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Owls and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at KSU Convocation Center. Kennesaw State is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
Kennesaw State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles this past Saturday, sneaking past 65-63.
Meanwhile, the game between Austin Peay and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Austin Peay falling 74-59 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Kennesaw State's victory lifted them to 15-6 while Austin Peay's loss dropped them down to 8-13. We'll see if Kennesaw State can repeat their recent success or if the Governors bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.