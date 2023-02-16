Who's Playing

Liberty @ Kennesaw State

Current Records: Liberty 21-6; Kennesaw State 20-7

The Liberty Flames are 9-0 against the Kennesaw State Owls since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Liberty and Kennesaw State will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. The Flames won both of their matches against Kennesaw State last season (65-50 and 100-93) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Liberty proved too difficult a challenge. Liberty walked away with an 83-73 victory.

Meanwhile, the Owls sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday.

Liberty is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (15-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Flames to 21-6 and Kennesaw State to 20-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Liberty and Kennesaw State clash.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

The Flames are a 4.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Liberty have won all of the games they've played against Kennesaw State in the last nine years.