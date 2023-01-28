Who's Playing
Lipscomb @ Kennesaw State
Current Records: Lipscomb 13-9; Kennesaw State 16-6
What to Know
The Kennesaw State Owls are 2-12 against the Lipscomb Bisons since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Kennesaw State and Lipscomb will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. The Owls are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
Everything went Kennesaw State's way against the Austin Peay Governors on Thursday as they made off with an 84-57 victory.
Meanwhile, Lipscomb was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 72-67 to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
Kennesaw State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Kennesaw State's win lifted them to 16-6 while Lipscomb's loss dropped them down to 13-9. We'll see if the Owls can repeat their recent success or if the Bisons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Owls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Lipscomb have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Kennesaw State.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Kennesaw State 73
- Feb 20, 2021 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Kennesaw State 63
- Feb 19, 2021 - Lipscomb 76 vs. Kennesaw State 62
- Feb 08, 2020 - Lipscomb 72 vs. Kennesaw State 66
- Jan 09, 2020 - Lipscomb 85 vs. Kennesaw State 73
- Mar 04, 2019 - Lipscomb 86 vs. Kennesaw State 71
- Feb 16, 2019 - Lipscomb 83 vs. Kennesaw State 67
- Jan 21, 2019 - Lipscomb 86 vs. Kennesaw State 57
- Feb 22, 2018 - Lipscomb 83 vs. Kennesaw State 74
- Jan 06, 2018 - Lipscomb 86 vs. Kennesaw State 71
- Feb 23, 2017 - Lipscomb 85 vs. Kennesaw State 74
- Jan 07, 2017 - Lipscomb 82 vs. Kennesaw State 79
- Feb 25, 2016 - Kennesaw State 73 vs. Lipscomb 57
- Jan 09, 2016 - Kennesaw State 102 vs. Lipscomb 86