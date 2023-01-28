Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Kennesaw State

Current Records: Lipscomb 13-9; Kennesaw State 16-6

The Kennesaw State Owls are 2-12 against the Lipscomb Bisons since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Kennesaw State and Lipscomb will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5 p.m. ET at KSU Convocation Center. The Owls are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Everything went Kennesaw State's way against the Austin Peay Governors on Thursday as they made off with an 84-57 victory.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 72-67 to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Kennesaw State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Kennesaw State's win lifted them to 16-6 while Lipscomb's loss dropped them down to 13-9. We'll see if the Owls can repeat their recent success or if the Bisons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

The Owls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Lipscomb have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Kennesaw State.