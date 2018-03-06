WATCH: Kent State advances to MAC quarterfinals on buzzer-beating layup

The Kent State Golden Flashes put a little dash of their own madness into March on Monday night, knocking off Northern Illinois, 61-59, with a buzzer-beating layup.

The shot sent Kent State to the MAC tournament quarterfinals for a second consecutive season.

This could be a good omen for the Golden Flashes. They struggled against a middling Northern Illinois team, but they've been one of the better teams in the MAC all season. An emotional win at the buzzer could propel them in the conference's postseason tournament, which they won last season to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Kent State faces MAC No. 4 seed Ball State on March 8 in the league tourney's quarterfinals round.