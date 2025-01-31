Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Akron 15-5, Kent State 13-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Akron Zips are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Kent State took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 75-57 victory over Bowling Green.

Among those leading the charge was VonCameron Davis, who went 10 for 16 en route to 24 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four). Cian Medley was another key player, dropping a double-double on 12 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Akron waltzed into their game on Tuesday with seven straight wins... but they left with eight. They came out on top against the Huskies by a score of 80-70.

Akron can attribute much of their success to Nate Johnson, who posted 19 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Tavari Johnson, who went 7 for 11 en route to 21 points.

Akron smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as N. Illinois only pulled down five.

Kent State's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 13-7. As for Akron, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Kent State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Kent State and Akron were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, but Kent State came up empty-handed after a 62-61 defeat. Will Kent State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Akron has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Kent State.