Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: James Madison 1-0, Kent State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes will head out on the road to face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Memorial A & C Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but James Madison ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 win over the Spartans. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as James Madison did.

James Madison's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Terrence Edwards Jr., who earned 24 points, and T.J. Bickerstaff, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kent State's and Malone's match on Monday was close at halftime, but Kent State turned on the heat in the second half with 43 points. Everything went the Golden Flashes' way against the Pioneers as the Golden Flashes made off with a 79-58 win.

The Dukes' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Golden Flashes, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

James Madison is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 19-10 record against the spread.

James Madison came up short against Kent State when the teams last played back in November of 2021, falling 74-69. Can James Madison avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Kent State is a 3.5-point favorite against James Madison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kent State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.