Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 10-10, Kent State 10-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kent State is 9-1 against Miami (Ohio) since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center. Kent State is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The point spread may have favored Kent State last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. Kent State found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by Tyem Freeman, who scored 16 points along with nine rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Even though Miami (Ohio) has not done well against Akron recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The RedHawks narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Zips 70-68.

The Golden Flashes' defeat dropped their record down to 10-10. As for the RedHawks, the win got them back to even at 10-10.

Kent State skirted past Miami (Ohio) 69-66 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Does Kent State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miami (Ohio) turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Kent State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).