Who's Playing

Shawnee State Bears @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Shawnee State 0-1, Kent State 4-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes will be playing at home against the Shawnee State Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Memorial A & C Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Kent State on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 84-78 to the Cougars. Kent State found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, Shawnee State had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 96-40 loss at the hands of the Eagles on November 8th.

Their wins bumped the Golden Flashes to 4-3 and the Cougars to 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kent State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Shawnee State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 23 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Kent State took their win against Shawnee State when the teams last played back in November of 2018 by a conclusive 90-69. Will Kent State repeat their success, or does Shawnee State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kent State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.