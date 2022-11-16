Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Kent State

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-3; Kent State 3-0

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at noon ET Nov. 16 at Memorial A & C Center. The Golden Flashes should still be feeling good after a win, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be looking to regain their footing.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Kent State and the Portland Pilots on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Kent State wrapped it up with a 77-65 victory at home.

Meanwhile, Arkansas-Pine Bluff took a serious blow against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday, falling 80-47. One thing holding Arkansas-Pine Bluff back was the mediocre play of guard Kylen Milton, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes with and four turnovers.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff's loss took them down to 1-3 while Kent State's win pulled them up to 3-0. We'll see if the Golden Lions can steal the Golden Flashes' luck or if Kent State records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.