Who's Playing
Bowling Green @ Kent State
Current Records: Bowling Green 10-13; Kent State 18-5
What to Know
The Kent State Golden Flashes won both of their matches against the Bowling Green Falcons last season (91-83 and 76-68) and are aiming for the same result on Tuesday. Kent State and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Memorial A & C Center. The Golden Flashes are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.
The matchup between Kent State and the Akron Zips this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Kent State falling 67-55 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Sincere Carry wasn't much of a difference maker for Kent State; Carry finished with 15 points on 5-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 40 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Falcons came up short against the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday, falling 86-78.
Kent State is now 18-5 while Bowling Green sits at 10-13. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Kent State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 17th in college basketball. Less enviably, Bowling Green is stumbling into the game with the second most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kent State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Bowling Green.
- Feb 08, 2022 - Kent State 76 vs. Bowling Green 68
- Jan 29, 2022 - Kent State 91 vs. Bowling Green 83
- Feb 09, 2021 - Kent State 71 vs. Bowling Green 67
- Jan 27, 2021 - Kent State 96 vs. Bowling Green 91
- Mar 03, 2020 - Kent State 83 vs. Bowling Green 69
- Jan 03, 2020 - Kent State 79 vs. Bowling Green 61
- Mar 01, 2019 - Bowling Green 77 vs. Kent State 72
- Jan 05, 2019 - Bowling Green 86 vs. Kent State 64
- Feb 24, 2018 - Kent State 64 vs. Bowling Green 63
- Feb 03, 2018 - Bowling Green 70 vs. Kent State 62
- Feb 28, 2017 - Kent State 74 vs. Bowling Green 67
- Feb 07, 2017 - Bowling Green 84 vs. Kent State 83
- Mar 07, 2016 - Bowling Green 70 vs. Kent State 69
- Mar 01, 2016 - Kent State 70 vs. Bowling Green 54
- Jan 23, 2016 - Kent State 62 vs. Bowling Green 59