Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Kent State

Current Records: Bowling Green 10-13; Kent State 18-5

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes won both of their matches against the Bowling Green Falcons last season (91-83 and 76-68) and are aiming for the same result on Tuesday. Kent State and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Memorial A & C Center. The Golden Flashes are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

The matchup between Kent State and the Akron Zips this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Kent State falling 67-55 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Sincere Carry wasn't much of a difference maker for Kent State; Carry finished with 15 points on 5-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 40 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Falcons came up short against the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday, falling 86-78.

Kent State is now 18-5 while Bowling Green sits at 10-13. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Kent State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 17th in college basketball. Less enviably, Bowling Green is stumbling into the game with the second most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kent State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Bowling Green.