Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Kent State

Current Records: Chicago State 2-2; Kent State 4-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Chicago State Cougars will be on the road. They will square off against the Kent State Golden Flashes at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial A & C Center.

Chicago State strolled past the Valparaiso Beacons with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 87-74.

Meanwhile, Kent State was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Wednesday as they made off with a 94-68 win.

Their wins bumped the Cougars to 2-2 and Kent State to 4-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Chicago State and Kent State clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.