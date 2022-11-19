Who's Playing
Chicago State @ Kent State
Current Records: Chicago State 2-2; Kent State 4-0
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Chicago State Cougars will be on the road. They will square off against the Kent State Golden Flashes at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial A & C Center.
Chicago State strolled past the Valparaiso Beacons with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 87-74.
Meanwhile, Kent State was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Wednesday as they made off with a 94-68 win.
Their wins bumped the Cougars to 2-2 and Kent State to 4-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Chicago State and Kent State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.