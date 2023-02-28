Who's Playing
Ohio @ Kent State
Current Records: Ohio 17-12; Kent State 23-6
What to Know
The Kent State Golden Flashes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Golden Flashes and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Memorial A & C Center. Kent State is out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.
Kent State bagged a 79-69 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the contest between Ohio and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Ohio falling 85-68 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Kent State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Golden Flashes against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Kent State is now 23-6 while the Bobcats sit at 17-12. Kent State is 17-5 after wins this year, and Ohio is 7-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.20
Odds
The Golden Flashes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Kent State have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Ohio.
- Jan 13, 2023 - Kent State 70 vs. Ohio 65
- Mar 11, 2022 - Kent State 67 vs. Ohio 61
- Feb 18, 2022 - Kent State 75 vs. Ohio 52
- Jan 07, 2022 - Ohio 80 vs. Kent State 72
- Mar 11, 2021 - Ohio 85 vs. Kent State 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Kent State 89 vs. Ohio 79
- Feb 28, 2020 - Ohio 76 vs. Kent State 69
- Feb 15, 2020 - Kent State 87 vs. Ohio 72
- Feb 26, 2019 - Kent State 78 vs. Ohio 73
- Jan 15, 2019 - Kent State 66 vs. Ohio 52
- Feb 20, 2018 - Ohio 88 vs. Kent State 76
- Jan 12, 2018 - Kent State 70 vs. Ohio 69
- Mar 10, 2017 - Kent State 68 vs. Ohio 66
- Feb 25, 2017 - Kent State 70 vs. Ohio 67
- Jan 06, 2017 - Ohio 85 vs. Kent State 67
- Jan 29, 2016 - Ohio 72 vs. Kent State 61
- Jan 16, 2016 - Kent State 89 vs. Ohio 82