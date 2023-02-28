Who's Playing

Ohio @ Kent State

Current Records: Ohio 17-12; Kent State 23-6

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Golden Flashes and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Memorial A & C Center. Kent State is out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

Kent State bagged a 79-69 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Ohio and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Ohio falling 85-68 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Kent State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Golden Flashes against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Kent State is now 23-6 while the Bobcats sit at 17-12. Kent State is 17-5 after wins this year, and Ohio is 7-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.20

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kent State have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Ohio.