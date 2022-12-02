Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ Kent State

Current Records: South Dakota State 3-4; Kent State 5-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Kent State Golden Flashes are heading back home. They will take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Memorial A & C Center. Kent State is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Golden Flashes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 49-44 to the Houston Cougars. Sincere Carry had a rough afternoon: he played for 38 minutes but put up just nine points on 2-for-22 shooting and seven turnovers.

Meanwhile, the contest between South Dakota State and the James Madison Dukes this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Jackrabbits falling 79-60, it was darn close to turning into one.

Kent State is now 5-2 while South Dakota State sits at 3-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kent State ranks third in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 12 on average. Less enviably, South Dakota State has allowed their opponents an average of 11.4 steals per game, the 363rd most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.