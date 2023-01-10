Who's Playing
Toledo @ Kent State
Current Records: Toledo 10-5; Kent State 12-3
What to Know
The Kent State Golden Flashes won both of their matches against the Toledo Rockets last season (66-63 and 72-59) and are aiming for the same result on Tuesday. The Golden Flashes and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Memorial A & C Center. Kent State is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Kent State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Saturday, sneaking past 69-66. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Miami (Ohio) made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, Toledo made easy work of the Western Michigan Broncos this past Friday and carried off a 102-74 victory. The Rockets got double-digit scores from four players: forward JT Shumate (23), guard Tyler Cochran (20), forward Setric Millner Jr. (16), and guard RayJ Dennis (10). Tyler Cochran's performance made up for a slower game against the Ball State Cardinals last week. Cochran's points were the most he has had all season.
The wins brought the Golden Flashes up to 12-3 and Toledo to 10-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Kent State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them 16th in college basketball. Less enviably, Toledo is stumbling into the matchup with the 355th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kent State have won six out of their last 11 games against Toledo.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Kent State 72 vs. Toledo 59
- Jan 01, 2022 - Kent State 66 vs. Toledo 63
- Jan 23, 2021 - Toledo 76 vs. Kent State 74
- Jan 05, 2021 - Toledo 84 vs. Kent State 82
- Jan 28, 2020 - Kent State 83 vs. Toledo 70
- Jan 07, 2020 - Kent State 84 vs. Toledo 77
- Jan 22, 2019 - Kent State 87 vs. Toledo 85
- Jan 20, 2018 - Toledo 72 vs. Kent State 65
- Feb 11, 2017 - Toledo 78 vs. Kent State 58
- Jan 21, 2017 - Kent State 85 vs. Toledo 61
- Feb 06, 2016 - Toledo 82 vs. Kent State 67