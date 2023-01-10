Who's Playing

Toledo @ Kent State

Current Records: Toledo 10-5; Kent State 12-3

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes won both of their matches against the Toledo Rockets last season (66-63 and 72-59) and are aiming for the same result on Tuesday. The Golden Flashes and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Memorial A & C Center. Kent State is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Kent State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Saturday, sneaking past 69-66. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Miami (Ohio) made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Toledo made easy work of the Western Michigan Broncos this past Friday and carried off a 102-74 victory. The Rockets got double-digit scores from four players: forward JT Shumate (23), guard Tyler Cochran (20), forward Setric Millner Jr. (16), and guard RayJ Dennis (10). Tyler Cochran's performance made up for a slower game against the Ball State Cardinals last week. Cochran's points were the most he has had all season.

The wins brought the Golden Flashes up to 12-3 and Toledo to 10-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Kent State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them 16th in college basketball. Less enviably, Toledo is stumbling into the matchup with the 355th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kent State have won six out of their last 11 games against Toledo.