Western Michigan @ Kent State

Current Records: Western Michigan 4-9; Kent State 10-3

The Kent State Golden Flashes are 8-2 against the Western Michigan Broncos since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Golden Flashes and WMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Memorial A & C Center. Kent State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Kent State escaped with a win two weeks ago against the Texas-El Paso Miners by the margin of a single free throw, 47-46.

Meanwhile, WMU came up short against the Wisconsin Badgers this past Friday, falling 76-66. Guard Tray Maddox Jr. (16 points) was the top scorer for WMU.

The Golden Flashes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Kent State's win brought them up to 10-3 while the Broncos' loss pulled them down to 4-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Kent State enters the contest with 18.1 takeaways on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, WMU is stumbling into the matchup with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against WMU.

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

The Golden Flashes are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Kent State have won eight out of their last ten games against Western Michigan.