WATCH: Kentucky coach John Calipari knocks down a half-court shot in warm-ups
Cal's form wasn't pretty, but when it works, it works
Maybe now we know how John Calipari manages to get a constant stream of recruits into Kentucky. He goes to meet players, and takes a do-or-die half-court shot. If he makes it, they wear blue and white. If he misses, players can go wherever they want. Kentucky released a video of its warm-ups on Tuesday, in which Calipari buries a half-courter.
Ok, so maybe that isn't how recruiting works. It could also have something to do with the steady stream of NBA stars that Kentucky produces, along with the consistent highly seeded March Madness appearances, but hey, what if? The 58-year-old Calipari really throws his back into this one, giving it just a half-step and a shot, drilling the shot.
Calipari tries really cool to play this one cool walking off the court, but with a bunch of guys that play basketball for a living fawning around you it's hard to not let a smile slip through. But all future recruits, Calipari's secret is out. Don't gamble with this man, make him woo you. If John Calipari says "give me one shot," DON'T GIVE HIM ONE SHOT.
