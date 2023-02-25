Who's Playing

Auburn @ Kentucky

Current Records: Auburn 19-9; Kentucky 19-9

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Tigers will be hoping to build upon the 80-71 win they picked up against UK when they previously played in January of last year.

On Wednesday, Auburn narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Ole Miss Rebels 78-74. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Ole Miss made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Auburn got double-digit scores from four players: guard Wendell Green Jr. (23), forward Johni Broome (19), forward Jaylin Williams (12), and guard Allen Flanigan (11). Wendell Green Jr.'s performance made up for a slower contest against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

Meanwhile, UK bagged an 82-74 win over the Florida Gators on Wednesday. It was another big night for the Wildcats' forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who had 25 points.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 19-9. On Wednesday the Tigers relied heavily on Johni Broome, who had 19 points in addition to eight rebounds and six blocks. It will be up to Kentucky's defense to limit his damage on Saturday.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Auburn have won six out of their last 11 games against Kentucky.