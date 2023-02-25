Who's Playing
Auburn @ Kentucky
Current Records: Auburn 19-9; Kentucky 19-9
What to Know
The Auburn Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Tigers will be hoping to build upon the 80-71 win they picked up against UK when they previously played in January of last year.
On Wednesday, Auburn narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Ole Miss Rebels 78-74. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Ole Miss made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Auburn got double-digit scores from four players: guard Wendell Green Jr. (23), forward Johni Broome (19), forward Jaylin Williams (12), and guard Allen Flanigan (11). Wendell Green Jr.'s performance made up for a slower contest against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.
Meanwhile, UK bagged an 82-74 win over the Florida Gators on Wednesday. It was another big night for the Wildcats' forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who had 25 points.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 19-9. On Wednesday the Tigers relied heavily on Johni Broome, who had 19 points in addition to eight rebounds and six blocks. It will be up to Kentucky's defense to limit his damage on Saturday.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Auburn have won six out of their last 11 games against Kentucky.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Auburn 80 vs. Kentucky 71
- Feb 13, 2021 - Kentucky 82 vs. Auburn 80
- Jan 16, 2021 - Auburn 66 vs. Kentucky 59
- Feb 29, 2020 - Kentucky 73 vs. Auburn 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Auburn 75 vs. Kentucky 66
- Mar 31, 2019 - Auburn 77 vs. Kentucky 71
- Feb 23, 2019 - Kentucky 80 vs. Auburn 53
- Jan 19, 2019 - Kentucky 82 vs. Auburn 80
- Feb 14, 2018 - Auburn 76 vs. Kentucky 66
- Jan 14, 2017 - Kentucky 92 vs. Auburn 72
- Jan 16, 2016 - Auburn 75 vs. Kentucky 70